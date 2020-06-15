Traffic stop leads to THC and marijuana bust

A traffic stop early Monday morning lead to deputies finding a large amount of marijuana, sheets of THC wax, and cash.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says when deputies pulled a car over on Route 207 in Argillite, there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

When deputies searched the car, they say they found a large sum of cash, marijuana buds, and 17 sheets of THC wax.

Deputies also searched the man's home and found a THC resin press, steroids, pills, guns, scales, and other drug trafficking equipment.

Smith says Justin Eldridge, 21, from Ashland, was arrested and charged with driving on a DUI suspended license, trafficking marijuana, and trafficking a controlled substance.

Eldridge was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

More arrests are possible.