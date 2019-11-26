Traffic stop leads to fugitive from justice arrest

A vehicle stop in St. Albans Tuesday led to a pursuit and the arrest of a man wanted out of Gallia County, Ohio.

Kristopher Pitts was stopped in the 2600 block of Furlong Avenue for an expired inspection sticker when officers say he began running from police

St. Albans Police Chief Joe Crawford said officers arrested Pitts after a brief struggle and took him into custody.

Pitts was wanted out of Gallia County for possession of heroin, trafficking heroin and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Chief Crawford said a fugitive from justice was obtained on Pitts. He is now in Kanawha County waiting to be extradited to Gallia County.