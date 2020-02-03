Traffic stop leads to robbery arrest

A traffic stop turned into an arrest for several charges.

Milton Police say Clarence Montana Walls, 34, Huntington, was pulled over on I-64 for speeding Sunday night.

Police say Walls couldn't give them a driver's license. After more investigating, they found he was wanted for first degree robbery, grand larceny and domestic battery.

Walls was arrested for those charges along with other traffic offenses.

He is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.