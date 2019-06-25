Trailer of hay on fire blocks traffic

A trailer of hay is on fire Tuesday evening in Wayne County.

911 dispatchers say the fire is just south of the Walmart on Route 152. The trailer is in the southbound lane.

Both lanes of State Route 152 were closed when we spoke with dispatchers around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Several fire departments are on scene including the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department, East Lynn Volunteer Fire Department, and Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded.

