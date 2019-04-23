UPDATE | Man killed in crash between CSX train and UTV; another injured

UPDATE 4/23/19 @ 1:35 p.m.

A crash between a CSX train and a utility vehicle (UTV) has claimed a Lincoln County man's life, West Virginia State Police say.

Ralph Edward Baker, 69, of Ranger, died on the way to the hospital, troopers say. Baker was a passenger on the side-by-side vehicle.

The driver, identified as Michael Belter, was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital. His condition is listed as stable.

The crash, which involved a Polaris RZR UTV, happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the crossing on Vannatters Creek Road in Ranger.

Troopers are at the scene of a crash between a train and an UTV in Lincoln County.

West Virginia State Police confirms the accident happened on Vanatters Creek in Ranger, West Virginia.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln County 911 dispatchers received a call from CSX about the crash.

No other details have been released.

