UPDATE I Train crashes into a coal truck

UPDATE 7/10/19 @ 8:34 a.m..

A train crashed into a coal truck just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Kanawha County.

It happened just off of East Dupont Avenue in Smithers, West Virginia which is near the Kanawaha and Fayette County border.

Our crew at the scene says the coal truck was crossing the railroad tracks into a coal prep plant when it was hit.

The back end of the trailer was struck by a westbound train.

No one was injured.

