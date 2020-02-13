Train derailment shuts down U.S. 460, hazardous material possibly involved

Emergency responders are at the scene of a train derailment in Pike County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police tell WSAZ that it happened at 6:52 a.m. Thursday in the Draffin area, just outside of Elkhorn City.

KSP says U.S. 460 is shut down in both directions as a precaution in case the smoke coming from the fire is toxic.

According to reports from Pike County officials, the train engine is on fire.

According to KSP, water rescue is requested as two people maybe trapped.

The KSP dispatcher said it's unknown at this time how many train cars are affected, nor what type of material was contained in them.

The dispatcher tells us flames are showing and there is concern about possible hazardous material involved in the crash.

Pike County officials are reporting the derailment at Ratliff Bottom in Draffin.

A WSAZ crew is headed toward the train derailment to gather information.

