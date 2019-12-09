Inmate transferred to the Floyd County Jail dies

Floyd County authorities are investigating the death of an inmate.

Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt says Heather Sloane, 38, of Wheelwright, Ky was transferred from the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center to the Floyd County Jail.

According to Sheriff Hunt, jail employees discovered Sloane was in need of medical attention roughly 4 to 5 hours after she arrived at the facility.

Sloane was transported to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center then later transported to Pikeville Methodist Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

