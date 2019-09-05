Trash piling up in Huntington alley

Neighbors say they're fed up with a foul odor coming from piles of trash strewn all over an alley in Huntington.

"It smells like dead cats," one neighbor said.

"It smells like manure," Kenny Porter said.

They say the alley behind Highlawn Avenue between 27th and 28th streets stays littered with junk and trash.

It's an area that parents make sure their kids know is off limits.

"It definitely looks like a third-world country," a neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.

They say vagrants frequently get into the vacant homes there.

"I've seen an ambulance go by to pick up people who've overdosed," the neighbor said. "They've literally thrown trash cans in the alley to stop law enforcement."

Neighbors say along with vagrants contributing to the mess, some people who live there don't dispose of their trash correctly.

"They just take it out and sling it wherever," Porter said.

A Huntington city spokesperson tells WSAZ they'll look into the issue Friday morning.

