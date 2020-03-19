Travelers urged to follow CDC guidelines, avoid international travel

Travelers, including those returning from spring break trips, are urged to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, made that announcement Thursday.

Travelers from areas with widespread or ongoing community spread (Level 3 Travel Health Notice) are being asked to stay home for a 14-day period from the time they left that area.

As of Thursday, countries with a Level 3 designation include: China, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Vatican City, Iran, Ireland, Malaysia, South Korea, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Travelers are asked to take the following steps and practice social distancing:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.

Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet generally recommended).

On Thursday, the U.S. Department of State asked U.S. citizens to void all international travel due to COVID-19’s global impact. In addition, older adults and people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel to most global destinations.

The CDC also recommends that travelers, particularly older adults and those with serious chronic medical conditions, defer cruise ship travel worldwide.

According to the CDC, there are several things you should consider when deciding whether it is safe for you to travel:

Is COVID-19 spreading in the area where you’re going?

Will you or your travel companion(s) be in close contact with others during your trip? Are you or your travel companion(s) more likely to get severe illness if you get COVID-19?

Do you have a plan for taking time off from work or school, in case you are told to stay home for 14 days for self-monitoring or if you get sick with COVID-19?

Do you live with someone who is older or has a serious, chronic medical condition?

Is COVID-19 spreading where I live when I return from travel?

If you feel at all concerned about the threat, you’re advised to delay or cancel your plans. If you do decide to travel, you’re advised to take all steps to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.

For more information from the CDC about traveling: CLICK HERE. Kanawha County residents with questions about the pandemic may call the health department at 304-348-1088.

