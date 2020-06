June is Acne Awareness Month. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, up to 50 million Americans suffer from acne each year.

Environmental, emotional and physical stress can affect your skin and cause 'maskne.'

With the added stress of our new normal, more people are expected to experience stress-related acne problems.

Dr. Rachel Nazarian, a leading New York City based dermatologist joined Sarah on Studio to share tips on how to battle skin issues during these tough times.