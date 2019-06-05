Tree and power line blocking road in Elkview

A road is blocked in Elkview after a tree took down a power line.

Emergency crews tell WSAZ the mudslide caused the tree to fall. The tree is blocking the entire road and it also broke a power pole.

The scene is along Elk River Road at Youngs Bottom Curve.

Both lanes of Elk River Road are closed in that area. Crews are having drivers turn around in the Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle parking lot.

A live power line is in the road, so people should avoid the area. There is also a safety concern because the tree is at a curve. Crews are trying to clear the scene to avoid crashes.

We're told it could take several hours to clean up. The pole will need to be replaced.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

As of 6 p.m., there are about 890 AEP customers without power in Kanawha County, but it's unclear if any of those outages are related to this incident.

