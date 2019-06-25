Tree crushes house during storm in Charleston

A tree fell on a home in the South Hills area of Charleston Monday.

The daughter of the woman who lives in the house tells WSAZ her mom is just fine and was able to walk out of the house on her own.

It happened on Chestnut Road.

We're told the woman who lives there was sitting in her living room when she heard about the tornado warning. She went to a safer part of the house. Minutes later, part of a huge tree next to the house crashed down onto the living room.

Family members were at the house Tuesday checking out the damage and removing items from the home.

A survey team from the National Weather Service in Charleston found damage consistent with a tornado in the Alum Creek area.

The major storms caused trees and power lines to fall.