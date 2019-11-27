Fallen tree in Clendenin area of Kanawha County causes power outages

High winds in much of West Virginia caused power outages and, in the Clendenin and Bomont areas, a man sawed the remainder of a large tree that had fallen and caused so many of these outages.

A fallen tree on Spencer Road caused many power outages in the Clendenin area of Kanawha County, and one volunteer helped remove it.

The tree had been cleared from the road by workers, but there was still parts of the tree on either side of the road.

A man made it his job to cut up a large tree that had fallen on Spencer Road. Kevin Jackson experienced power outages himself but that did not stop him from helping the community a day before Thanksgiving.

Residents say the outages started around 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and lasted into the early afternoon.

Jackson brought his saw, gasoline, and truck to the site on Spencer Road where the large tree fell. He waited a few hours until the power company left, then he started to saw the branches in order to take them away. He says he wanted to do the state a favor by clearing the large pieces away from the road, but he also said he needed the wood to keep his house warm.

Jackson said he planned to take six to seven loads of wood home with him and let them dry and later sell what he doesn't use. He has seen a few trees fall on the road because the Elk River runs along the road.

One neighbor, Roger Mullins, stopped by to help Jackson.

"I think we need to speak up and say, 'hey, some of the utility services are doing a good job," said Mullins, who owns a business in Clendenin.

Mullins mentioned that the power company, American Electric Power, has been improving the area's power lines in order to make the area less susceptible to outages.

This is Thanksgiving and we could have been out of power with this particular tree damage. And these lines, we could've been without power for a week here, " Mullins said. "And because of this development in their system, they were able to isolate this and come in here and do the repair. Our power stayed on, and north of here where I live, the power stayed on and the usual practice would have been we would have all been without power."