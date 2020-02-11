Tree falls on Boone County road causing blockage and power outages

Heavy rain has caused mudslides across our region. Several roads have been closed Tuesday due to mudslides along Route 3 in Boone County.

Pamela Pridemore lives in a home near where the tree fell. Luckily she has a generator, but many around Foster have been out of power since 9:30 Monday night.

"They were really busy in Boone County last night," Pridemore said. "The 911 center was, they had a fire and a wreck somewhere on the other side of the hill. They were really, really busy."

Pridemore was awake when a tree uprooted and fell onto the road, bringing power lines down and blocking the road. She says she saw truck lining up starting before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, blocked by the tree.

Jacob Richards was driving for work when he got stopped on state Route 3 behind the tree around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

"Yeah, it's backed up pretty far," Richards said. "So might as well sit here and wait it out, I guess. It's a long way back to Charleston."

Richards was stuck behind the tree for four hours and said crews told him it would be another two hours.

"Nothing to do, maybe just sit around and get out and look around a little bit," Richards said.

One lane opened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the pole holding power lines broke early that morning. Crews are still working to fix the pole and the power lines.

"I'm sure they are doing the best they very can, and we really appreciate them," Pridemore said.

Some residents in the area are without power until an electrician can and check the lines connected to their homes.