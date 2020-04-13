Tree falls on home and car in Kanawha County

A tree fell on a home and a car early Monday morning during a windstorm in the St. Albans area.

According to our crew at the scene, it happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Drive and South Walnut Street.

The tree crushed the car and damaged the roof over the home’s carport area. There was no structural damage to the main part of the house.

No one was hurt, but power was knocked out in the area for several hours. It was restored around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

The owner of the car, who said he was visiting his mother at the time, told our crew he didn’t notice his car had been crushed until he went outside and saw police and firefighters.

