Smoot Avenue in Danville is closed Thursday evening after a tree fell on a moving car.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near the Giovanni's restaurant.

Dispatchers say that the person in the car was not injured. The driver was heading toward Madison when the tree fell.

It is still blocking the road.

Emergency crews and the DOH are currently on the scene working to remove the tree.

It is not clear how long they will be there.