Tree falls on pickup truck in Logan County

Division of Highways workers in Logan County were busy at work Thursday morning, clearing overhanging trees that could be a danger for drivers.

The damage to a truck after a falling tree hit it on State Route 10 in Logan County.

The clean-up came after a tree fell on the windshield of a pickup truck in Logan County Wednesday along in State Rt. 10.

According to the West Virginia Department of Highways workers as well as friends and family, the driver is okay and was not hurt in the accident.

DOH Logan County Highway Administrator Michael Gillum says drivers will be seeing road crews out ahead of the cold weather preparing.

“We’re cleaning ditches and taking care the sides of the road to improve drainage and some of that incorporates us having to cut the brush back and get out of the way so we got to that and decided to try to cut back some of the overhanging tree canopy that is out over the roadway,” Gillum said.

The DOH also says that by fixing drainage they are doing what they can to prevent large patches of ice from forming during the winter months.

