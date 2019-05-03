Tree hits and damages home, man hurt

A man was injured after a tree fell on his house and falling debris hit him.

Stephen Carter lives along Beth Ann Drive in Russell, Ky. He says the when the tree fell on his home about 3 a.m. it sounded like artillery from when he was in the military.

Dry wall and insulation from his house hit him, not the tree. Stephen was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but he's okay. He suffered a cut on his nose.

His home was badly damaged in back from the tree.

Crews were on the scene at 7 a.m. Friday trying to remove the tree.