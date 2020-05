Two of the three lanes of I-77 North are closed in Charleston after a tree fell onto a moving semi.

It happened near the Greenbrier St. interchange a little before 5 Thursday morning.

Two people were inside the truck. Neither was injured, but the tree knocked out the windshield and left debris in the road.

Crews are cleaning up the debris in the middle and slow lanes. The fast lane of I-77 North remains open.