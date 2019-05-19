Tree hits woman after falling into her home

Brittany Martin is recovering after a tree hit her when it fell into her home Friday.

Martin says everything happened so fast, she didn't even see it coming.

I turned my head and then I just woke up with insulation and everything just blowing in my eyes and blood pouring down my face and my kids screaming. So I took off crawling underneath everything to get to my babies. That was the only thing I was worried about, was my girls," said Martin.

Martin along with two of her three daughters were in the house when it happened. Her husband, John Paul Martin, says he only stepped outside to put their dogs away.

He says he ran into the house right away to get to his wife and children.

"i seen my wife over there, she's bleeding pretty good and holding her head. I just crawl through everything and I get to her and she's got bad thoughts going and I'm holding her together. She's thinking she's going to die but I said not today," said Martin.

The only one with injuries was Brittany but she is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.

The family says they're just grateful that everyone is alright.