Tree pollen season hits its stride

While the cool, damp Easter weekend may have toned down the tree pollination cycle for a few days, a knockout punch to this first leg of the hay fever season has not been dished out. Indeed now that the dampish chill has passed. a new wave of warmth is taking over for the last days of the month of April. And it is these warm nights that are havens for the production and transport of pollen.

Late Monday night temperatures were still in the 60s as a weak south breeze was slowly building. That south wind will freshen to stiff but cozy levels on Tuesday propelling high temperatures toward 80 degrees. This will give the oak, sycamore, juniper and maple trees another signal to cue up their pollinating assembly lines.

Unlike last spring when all trees held back in the perpetually cold and wet spring only to unleash barbaric pollens all at once, this season pollen levels have spiked in fits and starts in the alternating periods of warm sun (high pollen counts) and cool showers (lower pollen levels).

Now before any new rains can come in and cleanse our air again, the oaks will be mustering one last round of yellowish green residue on our cars, a sign the worst of the season is here.

Once the late week rains arrive, tree pollen levels will tone down again as rain washes the residue from the sky. Then when weekend sun returns a newer but more muted uptick of tree pollen will occur, a sure sign that tree pollination will be on the wane by Cinco de Mayo.

