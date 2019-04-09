Tree-trimming project happening along I-64 in Cabell County

A tree-trimming project is underway in Cabell County. The goal is to cut back on trees that could've possibly fallen onto the road and help drivers see better.

The project is happening along Interstate 64 all the way to the Putnam County line.

Crews are out with heavy equipment, clearing trees that they were concerned could have fallen onto the road.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, the main goal of the project is to improve safety for drivers.

During the work, crews are shutting down a small section of the interstate where they are working, but are still keeping one lane open.

Crews say that is all to alleviate some of the traffic issues.

The work is expected to last until this summer.