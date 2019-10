Downed trees and power lines are blocking a portion of U.S. 23 in Greenup County.

According to Greenup County E-911, drivers should avoid U.S. 23 in the area of High Street.

Dispatchers say all lanes of U.S. 23 are closed in both directions between Argillite Road and the Oakley Clark Collins Memorial Bridge.

Crews are on the way to the scene.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.