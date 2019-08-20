Trees fall in eastern Kanawha County following storm

Heavy winds and rain knocked down trees Tuesday night in the community of Cedar Grove.

One tree fell on top of a natural gas line.

Trees and power lines are also reported to be down in the Kelley's Creek area from Hull Ave to Five Mile Road in Cedar Grove.

The Cedar Grove Fire Department is out responding to calls following the storm.

Fire Chief Gordy Coleman says the storm came in around 8 p.m. with high winds, and that roughly an inch of rain has fallen in the area so far.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

