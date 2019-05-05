Trees fall on a Kanawha County residents vehicles

A storm caused trees to fall on two vehicles in Kanawha County Saturday night.

Tammy Tucker says the trees slid from the hill across from her home and fell onto the street and her cars. She says the road was blocked for hours and her cars have significant damage.

Tucker says her and her husband only heard the noise.

"We didn't see nothing until it hit the cars," said Tucker.

Tucker says there was no harm done to her home or her family.

"As long as nobody was hurt that's fine. You know the vehicles can be replaced as far as that goes but oh well," said Tucker.