Trespasser crawls into dog cage after being confronted

People at a home in Ashland say they had a bizarre late-night encounter with a trespasser.

"It was very scary," Debra Caudill said.

Caudill says around midnight Friday, she was on a swing with her son in their back yard when their dogs started barking.

"Then we heard a loud noise," she said.

She says they spotted a man on their property. They think he got into their back yard through a gate in the alley behind their home along Lexington Avenue.

"I called 911," Caudill said.

Caudill's son, who didn't want to talk on camera, went inside and grabbed a gun.

"I heard my son say 'Show your hands,'" she said.

The son says he confronted the trespasser, and the uninvited guest's reaction was one of the last things he expected.

"The guy crawls in the dog cage," Caudill said. "I have no clue why he crawled in the cage."

They say the man remained in the dog cage until police arrived and got him out. They say his behavior remained erratic. Caudill got a cell phone video where you can hear him shouting things that make no sense after police arrived.

"I really don't know what his intentions were -- I think possibly to break in the house," she said.

Caudill, who lives across from Central Park in Ashland, says random people showing up on her property has turned into a recurring problem. She says a few months ago, someone stole her car out of her driveway.

"This is the fourth time this year we've had someone either in the yard, in the car, or on the premises," she said.

Their suspicion is the man was under the strong influence of something. They imagine it's the last time they'll ever see a trespasser willfully cage himself.

Ashland police say the man was taken to the hospital, and no charges have been filed.

