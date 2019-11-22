The Tri-State Holiday Craft Vendor and Kids Fair is Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m. at 1610 Florence Ave.

This event is formed to spotlight local crafters and small businesses, while providing a fun time for children.

You can enjoy craft, jewelry, and candle making, along with story time and coloring for kids. Santa will make an appearance for pictures with kids by BT Photography. Concessions and baked goods are available. Everyone is encouraged to bring a new blanket to be donated to the Harmony House.

The event is free to the public.