Tri-State sees increase in tick encounters

As warm weather sends people outdoors to practice social distancing guidelines, there's been an increase in people's encounters with ticks in our region.

"This year we've already seen an uptick in ticks," said Greenup County Health Department Director Chris Crum. "We've seen a lot of people do a lot of hiking and biking. Anytime you come in contact with any type of vegetation, including grasses or types of leaves, there's a little parasite -- a little tick that might catch a ride with you.

Ticks are carriers of Lyme disease. The illness, is transmitted to people through the bite of infected black-legged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash.

Crum says there are some ways to protect yourself from tick bites.

"Treat yourself before you go out. You want to make sure you have some type of insect repellents that have at least 20 percent DEET. You can put those on the skin or your clothing. Second, wear long sleeves or pants if you can in this hot weather. Once you're back inside, make sure you remove your clothes and shower," Crum said.

Should you find a tick attached to your skin, Crum says it's important to remove it carefully.

"With tweezers you want to get in as close on the skin as you can get to. Gently slowly pull the tick off. If you jerk it, there's more of a chance of leaving the head of the parasite on the body. You want to pull nice and gentle," Crum said.