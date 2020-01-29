Tri-State schools battling widespread illness

Schools across the Tri-State area are battling widespread illness.

Gallia County Local Schools were closed Wednesday. The superintendent there told WSAZ they're battling the flu, respiratory illness, and stomach viruses.

Ironton High School Principal Jeff Hairston says so far their attendance remains on track. The numbers are fairly typical for this time of year at the school, located in Lawrence County.

"Hopefully we maintain our absence rate where it's at or even better," Hairston said.

Parents like Linda Murphy say it's important to keep kids home when they're sick.

"I usually just keep them away from the other kids," Murphy said. "I never sent them to school running a fever or anything like that because you want to try and keep it away from the schools, the germs spread so fast."

Most schools have an illness policy, so be sure to check with your district before sending students back into the classroom.

"They cannot return until they've been 24 hours fever free," Hairston said.

The CDC recommends knowing the difference between cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing.

Cleaning removes germs.

Disinfecting kills germs, while sanitizing reduces the number of germs.

"I can't stress this enough, wash, wash, wash your hands," Murphy said.

"I use a lot of Lysol."

Gallia Local Schools say they've used a Clorox machine to deep clean and kill as many germs as possible.