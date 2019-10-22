Trick or Treat 2019 | Dates and times for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

WSAZ's list of dates and times for Trick or Treat 2019 (Source: MGN)
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Below are the Trick or Treat 2019 dates and times for our viewing area. If you don't see your community on the list, email the information to news@wsaz.com and we will update it. Happy (almost) Halloween!

West Virginia


  • Boone County: 10/31 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Huntington: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Kanawha County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Lincoln County: 10/31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • Logan County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Mingo County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Parkersburg: 10/31 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
  • Putnam County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Ravenswood: 10/31 – 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Ripley: 10/31 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky


  • Flatwoods: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Floyd County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Johnson County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Louisa: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Martin County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Paintsville: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Pikeville's Nightmare on Main: 10/24 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Prestonsburg: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Raceland: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Worthington: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.

Ohio


  • Gallipolis: 10/24 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Ironton: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
  • Portsmouth: 10/31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
  • South Point: 10/31 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.

 