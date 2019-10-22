Trick or Treat 2019 | Dates and times for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Below are the Trick or Treat 2019 dates and times for our viewing area. If you don't see your community on the list, email the information to news@wsaz.com and we will update it. Happy (almost) Halloween!
West Virginia
- Boone County: 10/31 – 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Huntington: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Kanawha County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Lincoln County: 10/31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- Logan County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Mingo County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Parkersburg: 10/31 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
- Putnam County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Ravenswood: 10/31 – 6 to 8:30 p.m.
- Ripley: 10/31 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky
- Flatwoods: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Floyd County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Johnson County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Louisa: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Martin County: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Paintsville: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Pikeville's Nightmare on Main: 10/24 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Prestonsburg: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Raceland: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Worthington: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
Ohio
- Gallipolis: 10/24 – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Ironton: 10/31 – 6 to 8 p.m.
- Portsmouth: 10/31 – 5 to 7 p.m.
- South Point: 10/31 – 6 to 7:30 p.m.