Trick-or-treat held on Halloween in Ashland despite nasty forecast

Many communities postponed trick-or-treat from Thursday to Saturday because of the forecast, but not Ashland.

Costumed kids braved the cold temperatures, wind and rain to go door to door for free candy Thursday night.

Parents and kids trick-or-treating near Central Park were largely in agreement with the call not to postpone.

"I can recall going trick-or-treating when it was cold, when it was rainy," Shawn McDaniel said as he was passing out candy. "We just bundled up and got our umbrellas and put our gloves on and went trick or treating."

"I prefer for it not to be where my mouth is almost freezing, but I think it's still fun," Treasure Hayes, who was dressed as a mime, said.

