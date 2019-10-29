Trick-or-treat weather update

It’s a sinister day here at WSAZ’s weather lab as we are being hit by a barrage of bat requests for weather on Thursday night. Since most communities are having their trick-or-treat activities on Halloween night, the question we are getting is simple: namely should we cancel and reschedule for Saturday night?

Terry Williams, the honorable mayor of Spencer, and Chad Barker, the Boone County deputy police chief, are among those who have an intense interest in keeping their kids safe and having a successful trick or treat.

Here’s the email I have been sending out as requested:

Nasty night ... steady rain may taper by 6pm but windy, showers should last until after 8pm.

Impact: street flooding by day then windy, chilled showers lingering thru trick or treat.

Confidence: 80%

While 80% is not a guarantee, given we are still 2 days away from the event, this is a VERY HIGH CONFIDENCE forecast.

What can change? Well the heaviest rains will fall during the day when street flooding especially around leaf clogged storm drains will be common. That has a near 100% forecast confidence. However should the rains move along at a slightly faster clip then the 6-8pm time period would have a 20% chance of drying out.

Given the superior AI (Artificial Intelligence) that drives our computer models has been so consistent for days, it is indeed a smart move on those who want to avoid a wet and cold night to put off trick or treat until say Saturday night (cold and dry).

Here's a link to the latest trick-or-treat schedule.

