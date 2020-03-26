Trolls LIVE! shows at Mountain Health Arena rescheduled

The Trolls LIVE! performances scheduled for May 26 and May 27 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington have been rescheduled.

The new dates for the shows will be Dec. 8 and 9. Tickets for the original dates will still be honored and valid for the new dates.

If ticket holders cannot make the rescheduled show dates, refunds are available.

The new show dates and times will be:



December 8 at 6:30 p.m.

December 9 at 10 a.m.

December 9 at 6:30 p.m.

If you have any questions about your tickets, you should reach out to your original point of purchase.

The arena box office is temporarily closed. If you purchased tickets in person at the box office, you should call 304-696-5990 to request a refund.