Trooper and sheriff’s deputy shot while serving warrant

A trooper and sheriff’s deputy were shot Thursday while executing a search warrant, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force as well as the RCSO Special Response Team were executing the search warrant on Coal Street in Beckley.

Both the trooper and deputy’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

At this time, officials say the shooting appears to be accidental.

