Troopers: Deputy injured in ‘shooting incident’

A Mason County deputy is recovering after being injured in what troopers are calling a “shooting incident.”

It happened at a home on the 1300 block of Whitten Ridge Road Sunday morning.

Troopers tell WSAZ the deputy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Details about what happened and how the deputy was injured have not been released.

WSAZ has a reporter at the scene who says it is still an active investigation.

