Troopers: Man expected to lose hand after explosion in Cabell County

A man is expected to lose his hand after an explosion at a home in Culloden, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers at the scene say around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the man was just outside his garage in the 2500 block of Charleys Creek Road when something exploded in his hand.

The man’s family and neighbors told investigators they heard the explosion, but no one witnessed it.

Troopers say they’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened, and they don’t know what exploded or why.

They say the man walked into his home after the injury, and relatives called 911.

The family told troopers the man “tinkers with stuff all the time.” Troopers say family members told them he said he was trying to make a rocket, although a trooper said he doubts that was the case.

The man is being treated at Cabell Huntington Hospital and is expected to be going through surgeries throughout the night. Troopers say they’ll interview him at the hospital later.

They say a bomb squad came to the scene and found gunpowder, but it’s not clear if that’s connected to the explosion.

