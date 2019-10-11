Troopers: Victims 'nearly emptied their bank accounts' for woman faking cancer

A woman from Kanawha County is facing criminal charges for allegedly lying to family members about having cancer to scam money out of them.

Amanda Allen, 25, of Clendenin, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, obtaining goods by false pretenses, and computer fraud.

West Virginia State Police troopers say Allen scammed two victims -- her 67-year-old father and her 82-year-old grandmother.

This fraudulent scheme allegedly took place over a six month time span. Between Jan. 3 and July 3 of 2019, troopers say Allen scammed the victims out of about $24,000, digging into both their checking and savings accounts.

Bank employees noticed multiple suspicious cash withdrawals within a short amount of time. They saw a red flag for fraud, and reported the activity to law enforcement.

Investigators later determined Allen was withdrawing money through ATM transactions, including check cash withdrawals. She even made six withdrawals in one day, according to State Police. In total, she allegedly made 163 transactions within those six months.

"Some of the suspect checks noted 'pills' and 'pills cancer' on the memo portion of the checks written to the suspect defendant," the criminal complaint states. "The defendant did make false representations/claims to the victims that she was suffering from cancer and in need of medications and treatment for the cancer."

Troopers say the victims believed Allen's story and "nearly emptied their bank accounts" to help her afford medication and treatment.

However, investigators say Allen does not have cancer at all and was not using the money for cancer-related expenses.

"Victims and witnesses believe the defendant was using the proceeds to fund her drug addiction," the criminal complaint states.

According to investigators, Allen later admitted to her lie, saying things like, "I'm sorry," "I'm embarrassed," and "I know I was wrong." Law enforcement also tracked down physical evidence including surveillance footage and banking documents that support the allegations.

Allen is in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 (or 10 percent cash) bail.