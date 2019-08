A woman is facing charges for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Logan County.

West Virginia State Police troopers tell WSAZ it happened at about 6:20 a.m. Friday on 1st Avenue in West Logan.

Investigators say Kimberly Hoff stabbed her boyfriend.

He was taken into surgery, but troopers say they do not believe the injuries are life-threatening at this time.

Hoff now faces a malicious wounding charge.

