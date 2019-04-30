Troopers investigating fatal crash that killed two

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Athens Post is handling a single vehicle fatal accident involving a tree. It happened Tuesday night.

Troopers say Clifford L. Tyler III, 41, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban heading northbound on County Road 33a with his son, Clifford L. Tyler IV, 11, when their vehicle was crushed by a tree that fell across the road. The wreck happened right before 8:30 p.m. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner's Officer.

The Patrol was assisted by Athens County EMS, Richland Area Fire Department, Athens City Police, Athens County Engineer's Office, and the Athens County Coroner's Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.