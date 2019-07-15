Troopers increasing patrols along U.S. 35 after several deadly crashes

Bad crash after bad crash on U.S. 35 in Putnam County has West Virginia State Police stepping up their patrols.

Troopers say there is a 3-mile stretch of the road in particular where they have seen crashes.

"Most of the vehicle accidents are going to occur from Hurricane Creek to the Buffalo Bridge," said Trooper Justin Cavender.

One of the most recent crashes on U.S. 35 happened on July 3 near Hurricane Creek Road.

Troopers say since May, there have been six deadly crashes on U.S. 35.

"We've been spending a lot of time enforcing traffic laws on Route 35, trying to make it a safer roadway," said Trooper Cavender.

Cavender says there was a stretch where it seemed like every other day, troopers were responding to a serious crash on the road.

He says speed has been a major factor in a lot of the accidents on the road.

"It's like they just ignore the speed limit signs," Cavender said. "We are up there to enforce the speed limit and we are going to continue to do so."

Cavender says he catches most people speeding on U.S. 35 in a sharp curve by Shamrock Lane.

"People take this turn at an excessive speed and lose control," he said.

WSAZ rode along with Trooper Cavender Monday through that area. In about 45 minutes, he caught three drivers speeding.

One of them, clocked at 73 miles an hour in a 45-mile-an-hour zone.

Trooper Cavender says in one day, he issued more than 12 tickets to drivers in just a four-hour span.

Since May, troopers say they have written more than 300 tickets to drivers speeding on U.S. 35. Troopers say they will still be out patrolling, and are urging drivers to follow the speed limit.

"We don't like writing tickets, but we will to enforce the speed laws," Cavender said. "Something has to be done with this because we are tired of working wrecks and fatality accidents."