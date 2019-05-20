Troopers investigating deadly crash after chase in Pike County, Ky.

Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County following a pursuit.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, KSP got a call about a disturbance in the Johns Creek area. Troopers responded to the Willard Thompson Trailer Court.

While troopers were talking to the victim, they say the suspect drove by.

According to KSP, the trooper tried to pull the suspect over on KY-194. "The vehicle refused to stop for a short period, but then stopped and then fled again," said Trooper William Petry.

The suspect drove as fast as 60 mph. Troopers say the suspect lost control while going around a curve at 5358 Hwy.

The vehicle hit several trees and rolled down and embankment. It also caught on fire.

A trooper tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle, but could not because of the extreme heat.

Dalelano Henderson, 31, of Pikeville, died at the scene.

KSP detectives are investigating the crash.

