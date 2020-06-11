Troopers seize $12,500 worth of crack cocaine in Scioto County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers have filed felony drug charges against two men from Georgia after a traffic stop in Scioto County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 125 grams of crack cocaine worth approximately $12,500.

On June 4, at 12:11 a.m., troopers stopped a car with Ohio registration for a following too close violation on state Route 823.

The driver and passenger were asked to exit the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle, the driver told troopers he had a gun in his waistband.

Troopers say a patrol drug-sniffing canine then alerted to the vehicle and a probable cause search revealed drugs.

The driver, Maurice Barnes, 32, of Macon, Georgia, and the passenger, Jonathan Baker, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia were taken to the Scioto County Jail and charged with aggravated possession and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, each could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

