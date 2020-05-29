Troopers seize $6,500 worth of heroin in Scioto County

A traffic stop in Scioto County uncovered approximately $6,500 worth of heroin Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they stopped the car with Oklahoma registration for marked lanes violations on U.S. 23. At that time, a drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.

During a pat-down, troopers say they found 65 grams of heroin on the passenger of the vehicle.

Donald Davis Jr., 25, of Detroit, is in the Scioto County Jail charged with possession of heroin.

If convicted, he could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

