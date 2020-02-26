Troopers seize cocaine and marijuana during traffic stop

A man from West Virginia is facing felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized cocaine and marijuana from his car.

Troopers say the traffic stop happened in Jackson County on Feb. 13. They stopped the car for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 35.

While speaking with the driver, troopers say they detected an odor coming from the vehicle.

A probable cause search revealed 118 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of marijuana and approximately $11,800.

The driver, Phillip O. Calhoun, 66, Oak Hill, W.Va. has been charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking in drugs and possession of marijuana.

If convicted, Calhoun could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

