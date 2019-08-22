Tropical downpours end dry spell

The parched month of August is getting a welcome drink of rain late on this Thursday evening. Downtown Huntington featured a half-inch downpour during the Pullman Square concert as the sun went down. The shower lasted about half an hour but did manage to deliver the second wettest period for Huntington in a month. As happens so often in August, just down the road by 10-15 miles (as the crow flies) Ashland and Ironton missed out on this first evening downpour.

Once the Huntington shower whisked away, it cruised into Putnam County with Winfield-Eleanor-Buffalo getting a good downpour at the expense for lame ground dampening south of I-64. Meanwhile In the lower end of the Kanawha Valley from Charleston city south, this evening batch of rain stubbornly stayed to the north, leaving the capital city of West Virginia dry.

That dry theme has dominated Charleston all summer long and has been responsible for Charley West registering 18 of 22 days in August hotter than Huntington, with two days tied. That’s a statistic I have not witnessed in my many years at WSAZ.

Looking into Friday morning, pre-dawn showers and thunderstorms should deliver a healthy .5”-1” of rain along I-64 (north and south by 25-50 miles). Pockets of heavier rains look to accumulate as much as 1.5”-2” in spots, which brings about the prospect of local street flooding for the AM rush-school bell.

Friday’s grey, murky, showery morning skies should give way to a brighter and cozier afternoon with some sun breaking through and the air turning markedly more comfy in time for Live on the Levee in Charleston and the start of the high school football season in Kentucky..

After that, clear sailing for the weekend is foreseen with morning clouds on Saturday yielding to PM sun followed by a wall to wall day of sun on Sunday. Weekend highs in the low 80s will be complemented by overnight lows in the good sleeping upper 50s and low 60s.

