Tropical weekend clime

The heart of summer is upon us as the Dog Days of summer have officially arrived. Now that the Dog Star Sirius has risen in prominence on the astrological calendar, the next six weeks should feature the hottest weather of the year if the fable/legend/mystique of Sirius plays out.

The lead up to the Dog Days has featured an impressive run of 11 straight NEAR 90-degree days. In reality, this is an eleven day heat wave as downtown temperatures have matched or surpassed 90 all the way back to June 26. Still the purist would say since airport temperatures have been in the upper 80s NOT 90 on five of those 10 days, the actual length of the heat wave was cut short at 5. Just don’t tell that to our cooling bills. Chuckle, chuckle!

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will once again be in a situation where the high downtown hits 90 while those fickle readings in the hills try to stay in the upper 80s.

The risk of an afternoon cloud cover and possible thunderstorm will go a long way to answer the burning question; namely, if I can paraphrase Hamlet from Shakespeare’s tragedy

" to be 90 or not to be 90, that is the question? Whether 'tis nobler in the mind to suffer from the heat of summer…on an 88, 89 or 90 day!

As for the risk of cooling thunder, many areas have now gone three days without rain which in this summer has been a rarity. Chances for a shower or thunderstorm on Saturday will be higher than Friday and still higher on Sunday.

Still the July rain caveat is always worth mentioning; namely, here in July and August rains become much more scattered so a downpour on one side of a ridge or at one county fairground or festival often does not translate to the other side of the hill/fairground.

So rather than keeping an eye on the thermometer this weekend do like me instead. Plan on a 90-degree feel to the air and watch the heavens for a sudden thundershower top appear from nowhere.

One last word of caution, any slow moving thunderstorm could spark a street flood or even a small stream flash flood. Such is the nature of slow poke storms at this time of year!

