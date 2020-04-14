Truck catches fire along I-77, one lane of traffic closed

A vehicle fire stalled traffic along I-77 Tuesday morning.

The driver of the pickup truck was traveling north when the vehicle caught fire near mile marker 97.

The truck belonged to a lawn care service.

Three people that were inside at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.

They also managed to unhooked a trailer with the bulk of their equipment from the truck just in time.

No injuries were reported.

One lane of I-77 North is open at this time.

