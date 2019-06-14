Truck crashed into Kanawha County home

A truck crashed into a home in the Cabin Creek area of Kanawha County early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. along Cabin Creek Road. Danny Bowyer was asleep inside of his home when a pickup truck slammed into his house.

"I'm still numb, I'm still shaky," Bowyer said.

He was asleep in his room when he heard the crash.

"I heard this big bang. It sounded like a bomb, so I jumped out of bed and hit the floor," he said.

Moments later, he realized it was a vehicle that went off the road and into the home. As a veteran with PTSD, is initial thought was to take cover.

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt, but Bowyer's 16-year-old daughter was sleeping in the room where the car crashed.

"It could have been a lot worse, if she would have been on this end of the bed sleeping it would have been worse."

Bowyer says the driver told him someone was walking in the road, which caused him to swerve.

"He's hurting today, I am sure he is sore all over because he broke the steering wheel off, but he said he was OK when he left here last night."

Even though there will be more headaches to come as he starts calling the insurance company, he's thankful.

"I'm thankful, thank God nobody was seriously hurt. The house can be replaced, the people cannot be replaced."

Deputies say the driver of the truck has not been charged.

