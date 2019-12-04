Police: Truck crashes into Catlettsburg Cemetery

A truck driver faces possible charges after damage at Catlettsburg Cemetery to several tombstones and an iron gate, Catlettsburg Police say.

The incident, which happened Tuesday evening, involved a driver with a company known as Maverick Trucking, police say.

It is unknown what caused the driver to go into the cemetery, toppling some tombstones and tearing down an iron gate.

No one was hurt, including the driver who was involved.

Police say evidence will be presented to the Commonwealth attorney to consider possible charges.